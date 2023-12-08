WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Senior citizens may want to wait until Wednesday, Dec. 13, to stock up on groceries. Dillons plans to offer a 5% discount to customers ages 55 and up that day.

Customers should ask the cashier to apply the discount to the order when shopping inside the store. No coupon is needed. Shoppers must use their rewards card or shopper’s card to get the discount.

The discount does not apply to items like alcohol, tobacco products, fuel, stamps, gift cards, and lottery tickets.

“At Dillons, we love to share ‘surprise and delight’ offers for a little unexpected cheer, especially when it comes to helping our customers save,” Sheila Regehr, Dillons corporate affairs manager, said in a news release.

Regehr offered ways that other shoppers can also save money: