Seniors keep cool with slip-and-slide

Local

by: KSNT-TV

Posted: / Updated:

GLASCO, Kan. (KSNT) – Nursing home residents beat the heat by slipping and sliding.

Staff members at the Nicol Home in Glasco, Kansas recently transformed their front lawn into a slip-and-slide for seniors.

It’s all part of the nursing home’s mission to let residents live on their own terms, even if that means pushing them to try something they haven’t done in decades.

The fun doesn’t stop when the summer ends. Residents make snow angels in the winter, and participate in a cigar club year-round.

The Nicol Home has also organized spa days, petting zoos and even fireworks displays for residents to enjoy. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather