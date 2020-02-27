Sentencing hearing set in Atchison Clean Air Act case

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A federal judge has set a hearing for the sentencing of Harcros Chemicals, Inc., and MGP Ingredients Inc., for violating the federal Clean Air Act when a cloud of toxic chlorine gas formed over Atchison in 2016.

The hearing is set for May 27, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. in room 403 of the Frank Carlson Federal Building at 444 S.E. Quincy St. in Topeka before U.S. District Judge Daniel D. Crabtree.

“Many people were affected by the release of the gas in Atchison,” said U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister. “We know that 140 individuals including members of the public, first responders, employees of MGP Ingredients and Harcros Chemicals sought medical attention at the time of the incident.”

“I want everyone to be aware that the sentencing hearing will be open to the public,” McAllister continued.

Both companies have pleaded guilty to violating the Clean Air Act and each has agreed to pay a $1 million fine.

McAllister said that he wants to assure that anyone impacted by the incident is afforded the right to be reasonably heard and not to be excluded from court. Due to time constraints, it may be impractical for each victim to speak at the sentencing hearing. However, anyone who would like to submit a written victim impact statement for the court’s consideration, please email those statements to usaks.victim.witness@usdoj.gov.

