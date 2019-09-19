Sept. 28 is officially National Hunting and Fishing Day in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly has proclaimed Saturday, Sept. 28 as National Hunting and Fishing Day in Kansas.

This day was first established back in 1972, by President Theodore Roosevelt, and celebrated on the fourth Saturday of September, but now Kansans will be celebrating National Hunting and Fishing Day on Sept 28.

In 2018 Kansans generated more than $32 million in license and permit fees through this system to support the conservation efforts of the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KDWPT).

Hunters and anglers support the state’s economy through spending more than $629 million while engaged in their pursuits which supports more than 9,331 jobs and generates $69 million in state and local taxes.

