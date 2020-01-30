Live Now
Series of small earthquakes shakes central Kansas

MARION, Kan. (AP) – A series of four small earthquakes have shaken central Kansas.

The Kansas Geological Survey says all of them were centered in Marion County. They ranged in magnitude from 2.5 to 3.4. The threshold for damage usually starts at 4.0.

The first was reported around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday and the last around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Kansas began seeing a spike in earthquakes in 2014 that were blamed on wastewater injection wells from oil and gas production. The number of quakes began tapering off after oil prices dropped and regulations were enacted. A recent uptick in tremblers is under investigation. 

