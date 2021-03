WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita emergency crews are responding to a serious injury accident at MacArthur and Hydraulic in south Wichita. The crash happened just before 8:00 pm.

Sedgwick County Dispatch confirmed to us a person is pinned in a vehicle and is not breathing. We do not know if there is more than one vehicle involved in this accident at this time.

KSN News has a crew on the way to the scene right now and we will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.