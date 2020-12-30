Service dog vanishes west of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – About 10 days ago, Jamaica, Jessica Seiler’s KSDS trained service dog went missing from her 50-acre property in Cheney.

Seiler is a counselor and third-grade teacher at St. Joseph’s Catholic School Ost and always has Jamaica nearby.

“Jamaica never really leaves my side,” said Seiler.

The dog went missing as Seiler and her family were moving boxes from the barn to their new house.

Seiler says it’s common for Jamaica and her other dogs — Poppy and Blue — to roam the property, playing.

“We called the dogs to come in with us to eat lunch, and the other two came in — Jamaica did not come,” said Seiler.

The Seiler family has exhausted every option available to them in hopes of finding Jamaica.

Since her disappearance, they have spoken to neighbors, posted flyers online and even used a drone to search their property.

“I walk up and down the road and around pretty much every day just checking,” Seiler said.

The 7-year-old dog has spent many years servicing the community. In the past, Jamaica worked with special needs children and now helps the students in Seiler’s third-grade classroom.

“With COVID and everything that’s going on this year, it really has been flawless in the classroom, and I thank her for a lot of that because she is so calming with the kids with their face masks on,” said Seiler.

As of now, no one has reported any useful tips that have led to Jamaica’s whereabouts.

“No questions asked my husband and I have said over and over again, we just want her, want her home. We aren’t, angry, we aren’t. We’re just sad and we want her back, not only for us but for all the kids,” said Seiler.

LATEST STORIES: