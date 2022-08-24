WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Services for Representative Gail Finney (D-Wichita) have been announced. Finney died Saturday at the age of 63. She represented the 84th District in east and northeast Wichita since 2009. She was a small business owner known for rallying for Wichita and state issues.

Jackson Mortuary is handling the services.

Visitation for family and friends

Thursday, Sept. 1, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 1525 N. Lorraine.

Masks and social distance are required.

Celebration of Life

Friday, Sept. 2, at 11 a.m. at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 1525 N. Lorraine.

Masks and social distance are required.

Finney is survived by her husband Jerrold Finney Sr. and three sons. If you want to leave a condolence message for the family, click this link.