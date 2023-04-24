Nika Orebaugh, Sedgwick County Animal Control supervisor, joined “Kansas Today” to talk about the services the county provides.

Orebaugh said the county services everything outside of the City of Wichita. She said the county primarily works with livestock: cattle, goats and sheep. They also work with dogs and cats.

The county also provides help to clients through food donated by Chewy through the Humane Society of the United States.

“They give us some of the damaged packaging food where the food inside is still good, and they know we deal a lot of with livestock, so we get a lot of livestock food as well as some dog and cat food to help our very low-income clients or people in need out in the county,” Orebaugh said.

The county offers programs for veterans with their service animals, and they also offer to-go bags for the homeless with dogs or cats.

For more information about animal control, call 316-660-7070. In addition, the county’s website provides additional information on reporting animal issues, licensing, and lost and found animals.