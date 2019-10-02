Several confirmed RSV cases in Wichita ahead of peak season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Last season was a particularly intense year for the respiratory virus, RSV, and a physician’s assistant at Ascension Via Christi says this year is shaping up to be similar.

Rachel Hutson is a PA at Ascension Via Christi – St. Joseph. Hutson says peak RSV season is November to March, but she’s already seen several positive cases.

The virus is common among children and can be dangerous for infants and the elderly, according to the CDC.

Symptoms can appear like a common cold, such as red and runny eyes or sneezing. But wheezing is an indicator that it’s more than a common cold.

“They’ll often have a sucking type of motion when they’re breathing in, so if you see that, that’s definitely concerning and sometimes has to be admitted. It is still a dangerous virus, so we don’t want to under-estimate that,” Hutson said.

Ascension Via Christi – St. Francis offers a Suctioning Clinic, where patients are referred to to get some relief.

A Nose Frida or suctioning tool can also go a long way in bringing your child relief, according to Hutson.

Another piece of advice: don’t kiss or touch on babies that are not your own.

“It’s so easy to do that, and you want to, but you don’t know maybe what you have that you could give to somebody else and they might not have the immune system to be able to fight that,” Hutson said.

While there’s no immunization for RSV, Hutson says your best bet is to stay up-to-date on your other immunizations, like your flu shot.

