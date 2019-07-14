10 transported to the hospital after carbon monoxide incident in McPherson

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The McPherson Fire Department responded to a carbon monoxide incident that sent 10 people to the hospital. It happened Sunday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.

A vehicle containing 10 men was traveling back to Oklahoma after a church event when a mechanical failure caused carbon monoxide to leak inside the cabin of the vehicle.

The van pulled into a travel store in the 2200 block of East Kansas Avenue.

McPherson Fire Department, as well as additional EMS crews from surrounding areas, responded to the patients who were recuperating inside a Burger King.

All 10 were transported to Via Christi St. Francis.

