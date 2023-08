GARDEN PLAIN, Kan. (KSNW) — Several fire departments are responding to a barn fire in Garden Plain Sunday afternoon.

According to Sedgwick County dispatch, the fire broke out around 3:35 p.m. in the 400 block of N. 279th St. W.

Sedgwick County dispatch says the barn was fully involved in flames.

No injuries have been reported.

KSN has a crew at the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.