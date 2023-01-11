WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Federal Aviation Administration is lifting a ground stop on flights across the U.S. following a computer outage.

According to Wichita’s Dwight D. Eisenhower Airport, at least six early flights were delayed, and some were canceled as the FAA ordered the delay. It was lifted shortly before 9 a.m. ET. The agency said that normal air traffic operations were resuming gradually across the U.S. following the outage.

Due to heavy congestion, the FAA cleared flights to depart at Newark Liberty and Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson airports.

There were more than 3,700 flights delayed by 8:30 a.m. Eastern, more than all the delayed flights for the entirety of the previous day, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. More than 640 have been canceled. That number is expected to grow.

While the White House initially said that there is no evidence of a cyberattack, President Joe Biden said “we don’t know” and told reporters he’s directed the Department of Transportation to investigate the cause of the disruption.

The Associated Press contributed to this report