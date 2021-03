WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputies are responding to an injury accident in western Sedgwick County Monday evening. The call came in shortly before 9 p.m.

Initial reports say that 5 people were injured, including 3 in serious condition.

Westbound K-96 is closed at 151st St. West as a result of the accident.

This story is developing.