WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Several people have been injured Tuesday evening after a car drove into KDOT West Lake, which is a body of water to the northwest of where Interstate 135 and Interstate 235 meet.

According to Sedgwick County dispatch, it happened around 6:45 p.m.

As of 7:07 p.m., dispatch has confirmed two people have serious to critical injuries, and three people have mild injuries.

First responders have blocked the ramp from southbound Interstate 135 to southbound Interstate 235.

KSN has a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.