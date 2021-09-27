Two with serious injuries after crash west of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The sheriff’s office says two people have been injured in a crash west of Wichita. A truck and a car collided at the intersection of MacArthur and 135th Street West, also known as Clearwater Road, around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

A teenage girl who was a passenger in the car is in critical condition. The driver of the car, a man in his 50s, is in serious condition.

Sedgwick County deputies investigate a crash at MacArthur and 135th Street West, Sept. 27, 2021. (KSN Photo)

While dispatchers initially said the truck driver had minor injuries, the sheriff’s office says the driver was only shaken up and did not need treatment.

Investigators say it appears the truck was on MacArthur, and the car was on 135th Street.

Law enforcement officers closed the intersection for several hours as they investigated what happened. They say it is too early in the investigation to release any other information.