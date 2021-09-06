Several injured, including a child, in south Wichita apartment complex fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A fire injured some residents of an apartment complex in south Wichita Monday morning. The two-alarm fire also heavily damaged six apartments, but all 16 families in the building are out of their homes for now.

The fire started before 8 a.m. at The Shores Apartments, 2809 S. Emporia, near Pawnee and Broadway. When fire crews arrived, they found that a fire in a second-floor apartment had spread to the third floor and then to the attic.

“They also encountered numerous people that were still inside their apartments, so they assisted the occupants out,” Wichita Fire Chief Tammy Snow said.

The Wichita Fire Department responds to a two-alarm apartment fire, 2801 S. Emporia, Sept. 6, 2021. (KSN Photo)

She said EMS evaluated six or seven victims to see which ones needed to be taken to the hospital.

“Majority are smoke inhalation,” Snow said. “We have one child that we helped out that has some minor burns to his arm.”

The fire department later told KSN that only four people needed treatment, and those four did not have to be transported to the hospital.

Snow says six apartments with fire damage are uninhabitable. The residents of all 16 apartments in that building have been displaced because of smoke damage and because the power to the building is off. The Red Cross was called in to assist the families.

Fire crews will remain on the scene for most of the day and will continue checking the attic for the next 24 hours. Investigators will also begin their work of trying to determine the cause of the fire.