Two vehicles crashed at Murdock and Washington on May 22, 2023. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department said eight people were taken to the hospital after two vehicles crashed at Murdock and Washington. It happened around noon on Monday.

A police spokesperson said the injuries are not considered life-threatening. He also does not believe any small children were involved in the crash.

He said one SUV was eastbound while the other was westbound when one of the SUVs lost a wheel, and they crashed.

Investigators are trying to determine if one of the SUVs hit a curb or if one of them was speeding.

The intersection of Murdock and Washington was blocked as crews worked the crash.