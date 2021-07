WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Four people were injured Friday in a crash south of Wichita.

It happened at 103rd Street South and Broadway just north of the Kansas Star Casino around 10:30 a.m.

Authorities said a southbound vehicle crossed the center line and collided with another heading north.

At the time of the crash, authorities tell KSN there was a report of a possible drunk driver in the area.

