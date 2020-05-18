Several injuries in northwest Sedgwick County crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several people were injured in a crash Monday afternoon in northwest Sedgwick County.
The crash happened around 2 p.m. at 21st Street North and 247th Street West.
Dispatchers tell us one person has critical injuries, one person has serious injuries and a third person had minor injuries.
