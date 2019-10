WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities said one person is dead and several were injured in a crash Monday. It happened around 1 p.m. at Central and Socora Street.

One person died and at least three others were injured, including one critically.

Central is closed from Ridge to Tyler. Authorities ask that you avoid the area.

