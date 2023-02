A train fire has forced the closure of several intersection in Hutchinson. (Courtesy: Hutchinson Fire Department)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson Fire Department said several intersections are closed following a train fire.

The fire department said the train is inoperable and that the 6th, 5th, 4th, 2nd, 1st, and Lorraine intersections are closed on the east side of Kansas Highway 61.

The department said it will be an extended time before they open.

The fire on the train has been put out.