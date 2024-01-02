WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The new and improved college financial aid form is causing headaches for some.

After FAFSA didn’t open back up in October, many students had delays getting school aid. FAFSA soft launched what they call their new and improved application and are experiencing difficulties.

“This affects aid and so much of what FAFSA does. It is a financial estimator, and this is what allows our students to be given additional funding from colleges. Especially those in need,” said Cammie Kennedy, a college career coordinator for East High School.

The simplified FAFSA form was released on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, but the education department says it hit some hiccups and was only available for short periods of time.

“So far, I have not had one student that has successfully completed their FAFSA,” said Kennedy. “I do understand that they are gonna get things fine-tuned over the next month or two.”

Kennedy says she has not seen any of her seniors be able to successfully submit their FAFSA. If students are able to submit it, colleges won’t receive it until the end of the month.

The form was reopened Tuesday afternoon.

The Education Department says more than 30,000 forms have been submitted.