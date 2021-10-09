Several nationally-ranked area college football teams square off

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — From the NJCAA to the NAIA, several nationally ranked football teams squared off in Top-25 matchups.

At the NAIA level, #16 Bethel College took down #15 Southwestern College in double overtime on the road in Winfield, 37-31. #10 Kansas Wesleyan also won on the road, defeating #22 Avila University, 30-20.

At the NJCAA level, #3 Independence Community College came back from a 14 point halftime deficit to defeat Hutchinson Community College, 33-28.

Finally, Garden City defeated their rival, Dodge City, 49-0.