Several organizations hand out Thanksgiving meals to people in need

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several organizations in Wichita distributed Thanksgiving meals to people in need early Saturday morning.

Organization volunteers phased the cold to make sure hundreds of families weren’t going home empty-handed this holiday season.

” We want to do everything we can to provide physical bread as well as spiritual nourishment for people who are on the streets as well as everyone in the community during this time,” said David Crowther, senior pastor at Immanuel Baptist Church.

Crowther said they want to distribute just over 200 hot meals to people experiencing homelessness.

” I want all people to have a Thanksgiving meal but I also want them to know that there’s a group of people here at Immanuel Baptist Church who care about them and who love them,” said Crowther.

Meanwhile, at Central Community Church organizers held a drive-thru food distribution event from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“It’s really a way for us to thank the community, help the community,” said Justin Mohr, Executive Director at Central Community Church. “Make sure that they know that the church loves them and God loves them during this time.”

Volunteers handed out more than 2,000 bags of food filled with a turkey, bread, canned corn, potatoes, green beans, etc.

“Doing everything that we can just to make sure that you feel valued and loved during this holiday season,” said Mohr.

Both churches said they want to make sure its food distribution event was safe and socially distant for everyone.