SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Law enforcement officials are responding to an injury accident at 111th Street South and Oliver Wednesday evening. The call came in around 5 p.m.
Multiple people are reportedly injured in the crash, including one person who was critically hurt.
First responders are currently at the scene investigating.
KSN has a crew headed to the scene and will update the latest details when it becomes available.
LATEST POSTS:
- Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman added to COVID/reserve list, reports say
- Several people hurt in rural Sedgwick County crash
- Augusta National Golf Club Chairman holds annual address; giving back to community
- Enfermeras de Florida que atienden pacientes de COVID-19 son sorprendidas con vacaciones para una isla
- National Army Museum opens to public on Veterans Day