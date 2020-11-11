Several people hurt in rural Sedgwick County crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Law enforcement officials are responding to an injury accident at 111th Street South and Oliver Wednesday evening. The call came in around 5 p.m.

Multiple people are reportedly injured in the crash, including one person who was critically hurt.

First responders are currently at the scene investigating.

KSN has a crew headed to the scene and will update the latest details when it becomes available.

LATEST POSTS: