Several roads closed to flooding in Reno Co.

Reno County Emergency Management officials have provided a list of roads either close or with high water. Keep in mind that road conditions are rapidly changing with more rain today. If you see roadways covered in floodwaters and road closed or high waters signs are not on the roadway, please contact 911 to report it.
As of Monday 3:30 p.m.
Roads Closed in Reno County:
- Jordan Springs Road from Trails West to Lake Cable
- Sylvia from US HWY 50 to Trails West
- Salem Rd from Maple Grove to Smoots Creek (county line)
- Sun City Rd from Partridge to Riverton
- Sun City from K14 to McNew
- Pennington Rd from 56th to 82nd
- Mayfield Rd from 69th to 82nd
- Summers Rd from 75th to 85th
- Sunrise Rd from 82nd to 91st
- Worthington from Ave G to 4th
- Woodberry Road bridge from 30th to 43rd
Water on roadway with high water signs:
- Mowhawk from 4th to Clark
- Yoder Rd. from K96 to Greenfield
- Yoder Rd. from Lake Cable to Arlington Rd
- 85th from Mayfield to Old K61
- Sego from Clark to Blanchard
- Hodge from 4th to 43rd