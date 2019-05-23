Several storm sewer outfalls submerged in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) - Hutchinson is warning that several storm sewer outfalls are completely submerged due to flooding of the Arkansas River.

The forecast predicts several inches of rain between Thursday and Saturday morning and for a small portion of the city there is nowhere for additional rain to go.

The city is installing additional pumps in high risk areas to lessen the impact, however this will not mitigate the flooding completely.

A draft floodplain map that modeled this scenario can be viewed by clicking here. The map shows the homes and businesses that may flood during the type of event that has been forecasted.

The city says they have delivered a pile of sand and a pallet of empty sandbags to Avenue C between Main and Walnut for use by residents. A volunteer will be there to hand out empty sandbags and when possible, assist those not able to fill the sandbags themselves. Please bring a shovel and help yourself.



