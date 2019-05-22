Several tornado touchdowns reported in Kansas on Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – While many are dealing with flooding, other areas were hit by tornadoes. 

In Phillips County in northern Kansas, a tornado touched down Tuesday. Emergency officials said there are no reports of damage. 

Near Chapman, a storm chaser caught video of a tornado as it crossed over a road in Dickinson County  around 4:45 p.m. The storm snapped several power poles causing dozens to lose electricity.

In northeast Kansas, another chaser caught a tornado near the Nebraska state line. A highway in the area was closed for some time while crews removed downed power lines.

