Local

Several tornado touchdowns reported in Kansas on Tuesday

Posted: May 22, 2019 08:46 AM CDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 09:06 AM CDT

Several tornado touchdowns reported in Kansas on Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - While many are dealing with flooding, other areas were hit by tornadoes. 

In Phillips County in northern Kansas, a tornado touched down Tuesday. Emergency officials said there are no reports of damage. 

Near Chapman, a storm chaser caught video of a tornado as it crossed over a road in Dickinson County  around 4:45 p.m. The storm snapped several power poles causing dozens to lose electricity.

In northeast Kansas, another chaser caught a tornado near the Nebraska state line. A highway in the area was closed for some time while crews removed downed power lines.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National / World

Trending Stories

Top Stories

Video Center