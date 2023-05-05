WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Several streets in Wichita will be temporarily closing Sunday for the Prairie Fire Marathon.

The marathon will run from 7:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

“This is a traffic-controlled course,” Wichita Sports says. “Wichita Police Department officers will be stationed at all major intersections, and volunteers will be in the neighborhoods.”

Wichita Sports says after 11:30 a.m., runners will be asked to move from the streets to the sidewalks and obey all traffic signals along the course.

Major road and bridge closures include:

West Douglas, Water to McLean until 2:00 p.m.

North Bound McLean, Lincoln to Seneca until 12:00 p.m.

South Bound McLean, Lincoln to Maple closed until 9:30 a.m.

West Douglas, Seneca to McLean, closed until approximately 10:30 a.m.

Lewis Street Bridge – Closed until 9:30 a.m.

Douglas Street Bridge – Closed until 12:00 p.m.

1st/2nd Street Bridge – Closed until 12:00 p.m. except for River Vista Apartment

Seneca Bridge – Closed until 12:00 p.m.

Nims Bridge and Round-A-Bout in Riverside – Closed until 10:15 a.m.

Murdock Bridge and Round-A-Bout in Riverside – Closed until 10:00 a.m.

A map of the street closings for the Prairie Fire Marathon can be found here.

More information on the Prairie Fire Marathon can be found at wichitasports.com/prairie-fire-marathon.