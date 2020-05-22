Severe storms impacting Kansas, heading into stormy weekend

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Severe storms rolled into western Kansas Thursday, prompting multiple tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings. 

There were several reports of brief tornado touchdowns in Hamilton, Kearny, Stanton, Grant and Finney Counties.  Hail up to the size of tennis balls also fell near Kendall.

KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman says the threat for severe storms will continue into the overnight.

KSN Storm Tracker John Moon saw strong circulation in the video in Kearny County. KSN Storm Tracker Lisa Dimmitt also caught video of the storm developing near Satanta, Kansas. 

  • KSN Storm Tracker Lisa Dimmitt, storm near Satanta
  • Courtesy of Anna Leigh Whitham
  • Storm moving in to Garden City, Courtesy: Marion Sisco
  • KSN Storm Tracker John Moon, storm near Satanta
  • KSN Storm Tracker Dustin Hessman, storm south of Holly, Colorado
Storms in southwest Kansas, May 21, 2020

