Severe weather destroys nearly 200 casket flags at Argonia Cemetery

ARGONIA, Kan. (KSNW) – The small town of Argonia is coming together after Mother Nature flooded the cemetery and destroyed nearly 200 casket flags from war veterans.

You’ll find markers for every war at the Argonia Cemetery and on every Memorial Day, 194 casket flags belonging to those veterans and 241 small flags are flown to celebrate.

But, this year’s Avenue of Flags service was canceled after volunteers showed up to find a shocking scene left behind by severe weather.

The flags covered the ground, ripped up and discolored. The flag poles were ripped out of the holes in the ground and were left laying on the ground. Also, dozens of headstones were left laying in flood waters.

“It was completely underwater about not quite knee-deep,” said Gary Parks with Argonia Avenue of Flags. “The flags were just laying on the ground and poles bent over. I was just devastated.”

This year marks 50 years that Parks has been putting up those flags.

“We do it for our loved ones that gave their lives,” said Parks.

So, the people in Argonia asked for the community’s help on Facebook.

The feedback was overwhelming. More than $7,000 was raised in just three days.

“It’s almost kind of tearful,” said Tara Pierce, Argonia city clerk. “So many people came together to make such a great thing that these guys work so hard to put on every year. It was so overwhelming to hear that one storm could do that much damage.”

Not only did this bring the small community together, but the generosity helped guarantee that the flags will fly high again next Memorial Day.

“You just don’t realize what a small community will do when things get tough,” said Parks.

Charlie Jenkins, a Cub Scout leader in Argonia and several of his scouts, helped put up the flags and fundraise to buy the smaller flags that mark each grave. He, Parks and Pierce all said they are extremely thankful for the help of their fellow residents.

“They stood up at a time that we needed help, and they came through,” said Jenkins.

While the group has reached its goal to replace the flags, money is still needed for ground repairs and maintenance to keep the Avenue of Flags tradition going.

If you want to help or want information, contact the City of Argonia at (620) 435-6417.

You can mail checks payable to Avenue of Flags to:

City of Argonia

cc: Avenue of Flags

P.O. Box 35

Argonia, KS 67004