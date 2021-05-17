Severe weather forecast prompts KU to call off commencements

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

University of Kansas campus

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Hundreds of University of Kansas graduates had to make do without commencement ceremonies on Sunday, due to the threat of severe weather.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the university called off all three ceremonies for the class of 2021 amid worries about lightning.

It marked the second straight year the university had to call off commencement.

The 2020 ceremonies were postponed after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The class of 2020 is scheduled to celebrate its commencement next Sunday.

Class of 2021 KU graduates still made the most of the day. Students and their families congregated for photos, and graduates took turns walking through the Campanile.

The latest news straight to your Inbox: Click here to sign up for the KSN Daily News Digest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories