Severe weather hurts farms in the southwest

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s a sight that farmer Garrett Love didn’t want to see.

“Sometimes you have bad years and this would be one of those,” he said.

Only a few days before harvest, and after avoiding round after round of severe weather, his hope for a good wheat harvest gone, along with his crop.

Heavy hail, winds and rain left fields all over Montezuma and the surrounding areas with their wheat flooded, blown over, and split in half.

The storm damage in his area, widespread, and hitting more fields than just his.

“There’s a lot of people in our community and surrounding communities that are feeling the same pain,” he said.

Love said the storm hit his corn and soybean fields as well, while his mind was still on the wheat harvest he could have had.

“You know you’ve invested a lot in the land and the crop,” he said. “I was getting excited about harvest and then when that all goes away it hurts.”

Now, he’s in the same position as other farmers in the area, waiting for the fields to dry, so he can try to salvage what he can of this year’s wheat harvest.

“Hopefully, it can get dry down here and we can get right after it,” he said looking at his daughter.

“Yup,” his daughter says.

