Severe weather impacts residents and church of Lewis

LEWIS, Kan. (KSNW) – Many communities in Kansas, including Lewis, are picking up the pieces after severe storms and tornadoes ripped through several areas of the state.

“I know that we’re really lucky,” said Deitra Blevins, resident.

A tree fell on top of Blevins’ home causing severe damage to the roof.

“Right now, we’re concerned about getting this off before it does more damage because of the weight,” said Blevins.

She said her family was able to make it into an elementary school storm shelter just in time.

“It started raining, so we ran inside and as soon as we shut the door, we heard this, ‘woosh,’ said Blevins.

But, when they walked outside, what they saw was damage left behind by a tornado.

“The power line was down in front of it,” said Blevins. “There were trees everywhere. That was our first hint that something happened.”

Not too far away from the Blevins home is Lewis Christian Church where part of the roof was taken off and nearly 10 rafters peeled away from the building. Some of that debris landed as far as a block away from the church.

“The roof landed in the backyard of the parsonage,” said Rhonda Glenn, pastor. “It demolished a carport we have back there.”

As the community of Lewis works together to pick up the pieces, residents and members of the church said they’re thankful that everyone is safe.

“We’re a pretty close-knit church and we have a lot of family,” said Glenn. “I know folks will come together, and we’ll be able to rebuild.”