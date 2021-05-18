Sewage backup in Garden City caused by recent rain

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Recent rain in Garden City has caused a sewage backup for several homes.

The backup impacted properties on Amy Street, Susan Street, Colony Street, and Sarah Street.

If you live in that area and have a basement, please check for evidence of sewage backup. If you are aware of a house in the area that is currently unoccupied, please contact the city with that address.

If you experienced a sewage backup into your home that may have resulted in damage to your property, please follow the process outlined below.

  • Contact your insurance agency – follow their directions.
  • Take photos of the damaged area.
  • Keep copies of all receipts and attach them to the claim form.
  • Complete a City of Garden City claim form with the City Clerk at 301 N. 8th Street.

Each affected household must submit a claim form. The forms are available in the city manager’s office on the second floor of the City Administrative Building, 301 N. 8th Street. They are also available online.

