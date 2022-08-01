WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Four-time NBA champion and TV personality Shaquille O’Neal is making an appearance in Wichita this September at Hoops 4 Literacy, a charity basketball game to support early literacy for Kansas children. The game is scheduled for Sept. 10.

The charity game is put on by Storytime Village, LLC, a Kansas-based nonprofit with a mission to serve low-income Kansas children and families.

Storytime Village making the announcement at an 11 a.m. news conference inside Charles Koch Arena.

Tickets for Hoops 4 Literacy will go on sale following the conference. Click here for more.