WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita wants input on a new bicycle plan to update the one written ten years ago.

“We want to hear from residents about what’s their priority,” Megan Lovely, Wichita communications manager, said. “What do you think we should look at in terms of bike infrastructure? Do we need more bike lanes? Do we need protected bike lanes? Do we not need bike lanes? We really want to hear from everyone.”

The plan will set new goals for Wichita, including:

A city-wide bicycle network

Priority locations for bicycle infrastructure improvements

Bicycle parking improvements

Programs and policies to support bicycling

The city’s Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Board will consider community input before developing its recommendations. Submit your ideas by taking the online survey.

You can also find information and provide feedback at three big events this weekend in Wichita. Look for the Bicycle Plan booths at:

Farm and Art Market, Saturday, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., in Old Town, 835 E. 1st Street North

Latin Fest-ICT, Saturday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Old Town Square, 2nd and Mead

Open Streets ICT, Sunday, noon to 5 p.m., on Douglas, between Bluff Street and N. Glenn

“The bike plan really just shapes how we invest in infrastructure for biking within the city,” Lovely said.

Click here to learn more about the bike plan and to get any updates.