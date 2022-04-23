WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — This weekend marks the second time in six months an EF-1 tornado touched down in the town of Sharon Springs. Some in the community of only 750 are showing they are small and mighty by withstanding the storm.

“I could hear the high shrill of the wind,” Corey David, a Sharon Springs resident said, “and we could hear heavy objects swirling and striking other heavy objects. We just couldn’t tell how close or far it was.”

A scary moment for Sharon Springs resident Corey David and his family.

“It wasn’t very long—maybe 15 or 20 seconds,” David said. “It probably felt like longer but after that just still.”

David’s house didn’t suffer any damage, but neighbors near him didn’t have the same luck.

“The tornado just dropped a carport in our tree and our yard street area, and it somehow, it didn’t strike our house anywhere,” David said. “Then, half of the west side of town, which is five or six-block area, not that big, those roads are littered with lots of ceiling, roof issues, insulations.”

“A lot of receipts from the co-op building that lost its roof,” David said. “Those things have been blown all around town stuck in trees and the gutters on the streets, I’ve seen a lot of people out there picking up things from the 80s, 90s.”

But receipts aren’t the only thing volunteer clean-up crews are dealing with.

“The roads are pretty hard to navigate. Had to try and clear some of it for the people out walking and driving, a lot of roofing nails, shingles with nails sticking up and tree branches poking all around.”

With the damage a few western Kansas towns suffered, David has a reminder for anyone who likes the thrill of the storm.

“I’m as guilty as everyone else out here,” David said. “We all sure like to go chase the tornadoes, but this is a good reminder that mother nature is still the boss in the end.”

David said the sheriff confirmed there were no injuries. He said clean-up crews will be hard at work putting their town back together over the next few days.

“Volunteer EMS and volunteer firefighters and they were all out in full force last night trying to see if anyone needed help,” David said. “We’ve got a good start on it but in these small areas, everyone has to chip in. There will be a lot of people working a lot of hours to get this place tidied up.”