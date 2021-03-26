Shawnee County District Attorney receiving Kansas Senate leader arrest report today, Highway Patrol says

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County District Attorney will receive an investigation’s findings Friday from the DUI and wrong-way driving arrest of Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The KHP told KSNT News that its report is being sent to District Attorney Mike Kagay’s office, where he will determine whether or not to move forward with filing charges.

The news comes after KHP said Thursday that it won’t make a public report on Suellentrop’s arrest, saying that the crimes he was arrested and charged with by the agency don’t need one.

