Shawnee County District Attorney to look into Gene Suellentrop arrest case

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Shawnee County District Attorney announced Friday that he is set to receive the findings into the arrest of Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop.

Suellentrop was arrested ten days ago on suspicion of driving the wrong way, and DUI the charges were dropped by a judge, citing insufficient evidence. During the Republican lawmaker’s first appearance, Shawnee County District Judge Penny Moylan cited her reason for allowing the senator to walk free being the missing “pertinent information” in the arrest report.

“Mr. Suellentrop, you’re being held on allegations of driving under the influence, and fleeing and eluding. I reviewed the law enforcement officer report. At this time, I do not find probable cause to support your arrest and detention based upon failure to include some pertinent information within that law enforcement officer report. As such, you’re going to be released at this time, okay?”

The report will allow the DA to decide whether to pursue charges.

