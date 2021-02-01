Shawnee County woman ordered to repay $2,700 for Medicaid fraud

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 32-year-old Shawnee County woman has been ordered to repay more than $2,700 in restitution to the Kansas Medicaid Program after pleading guilty to Medicaid fraud-related charges, Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Jessica Kay Maple of Topeka pleaded guilty in December in Shawnee County District Court to one count of Medicaid fraud.

On Friday, she was sentenced by Shawnee County judge to pay $2,707.29 to the Kansas Medicaid Program and to serve 12 months of probation.

The case stemmed from an investigation by the Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Division of Schmidt’s office, which revealed that between November 1, 2016, and January 24, 2017, Maple submitted false claims to the Medicaid program by falsely asserting that she provided in-home services to a Medicaid beneficiary.

Special agents were able to determine that Maple was at locations other than the beneficiary’s home when she claimed to be providing services.