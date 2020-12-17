Shawnee man dies after semi crash on I-70

ELLSWORTH, Kan. (KSNW) – A Shawnee man is dead after a crash Wednesday in Ellsworth County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a semi driven by 63-year-old Curtis D. Burt was westbound on I-70 when the semi left the road, hit an embankment, and overturned.

Birt was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.

