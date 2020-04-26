“She just loves the police”: Derby girl receives a special happy birthday celebration during isolation

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW)– During this stay at home order period several of us have found new ways to get creative when celebrating loved ones birthdays. This week KSN News spoke with a father who says he wouldn’t have been able to do it without the help of his local law enforcement.

Her name is London and she turned five years old this week. London is a huge fan of cops and has admired them since they stopped by her preschool this year. Which is why her father thought he would reach out to the Derby Police Department in hopes of having them participate in their family celebration.

“They brought pretty much everything they could which was pretty cool and they even brought a billboard that said happy birthday to my daughter which we thought it will pretty cool all my kids actually. everybody thought it was pretty cool,” said father of London, Dominic Schoenhofer.

“And you know our job hasn’t changed, we are still here to serve protect and keep our people safe so community policing is still community policing just a different way of doing it,” Said Jimmy Queen, Lieutenant at the Derby Police Department.

Queen says so far they have celebrated 40 birthdays and plan to continue doing as much as they can during the stay at home order.

