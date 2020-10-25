‘She loved her Pigs’: Friends open up following the death of Sedgwick County woman

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – Family and friends are grieving the loss of 40-year-old Amber Dawn Slankard. Friends who knew her said she instantly connected with anyone she crossed paths with. They said her smile and laugh were contagious and made everyone in the room light up.

“She was somebody that would put her heart out there for anybody,” said her friend, Shanda Harris. “Was just very selfless and giving.”

Harris said Slankard provided a home to many dogs, cats, and even pigs.

” Her pigs were definitely her heart and soul,” said Harris. ” We kind of bonded over that. She and I shared the love for kind of the outcast animals the ones that didn’t really have a lot of chance .”

” I mean they were her family, they lived inside with her and I mean she took care of them like they were her kids,” said her friend, Sonya Lingvai.

Slankard’s friends said they will be remembered by her distinct style and loving personality.

” Some people are scared of trying out funky glasses or fun lip colors or, you know, crazy clothes ” said Harris. ” She was confident in it.”

She was vivacious, quirky, spunky, snarky, bold, comical, lively, and passionate. She would do anything for her pig-ren & other kids/pets. Rescuing animals was her passion, and giving them a home. No matter what friends & family do to pull money together and try to memorialize her & what she did for animals, it will never begin to fill the hole left by her absence. It would cost a fortune to fund an animal rescue farm like what was simply her home. People don’t do that. They were truly her family and she loved and cared for them as such. One of the highlights of Third Thursday was seeing her smile and flowing red hair… her walking her pig(s), answering inquiries, and letting people pet him/her/them. Said Deborah Walker.

Harris said Slankard’s dogs and cats were taken by the veterinary office where she worked. Meanwhile, her pigs are being cared for at a sanctuary in Kansas City.

