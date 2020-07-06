Sheriff: 13-year-old killed in ATV crash in rural Kansas

HOLTON, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a 13-year-old has died after an all-terrain vehicle crash in northeastern Kansas.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday on a rural road when the ATV’s driver lost control and the vehicle overturned.

The 13-year-old was in the front passenger seat and was thrown from the vehicle. Another passenger and an arriving sheriff’s deputy performed CPR, but the child died at the scene.

Officials had not released the child’s name by Monday morning. Five other people who had been on the ATV were taken to hospitals for treatment.

