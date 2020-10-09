Sheriff: Alcohol believed to be factor in crash north of Great Bend

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton County Sheriff’s Office said alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in a crash north of Great Bend. It happened on U.S. 281 around 11:20 p.m. Thursday in a bridge construction zone.
A 1986 Ford Mustang driven by a 33-year-old Great Bend man was heading north at a high rate of speed. A Pontiac Grand Prix driven by a 22-year-old Leoti man was stopped at a construction site waiting for a light to turn green before heading north. The Mustang struck the rear of the Grand Prix.
Both drivers were transported to the University of Kansas Medical Center Great Bend campus. They were flown to Wichita area hospitals in serious condition.
