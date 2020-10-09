Sheriff: Alcohol believed to be factor in crash north of Great Bend

Another warm and windy day will bring temperatures to the 80s and 90s again. This afternoon will look similar to yesterday. A few clouds can be expected the farther south and east that you live today thanks to the moisture from Hurricane Delta. There will not be enough moisture, however, to bring any rain to Kansas. Dry and warmer than average air will be a factor for tomorrow as well. A Fire Weather Watch is issued for some of our far western counties late in the day Saturday. Highs will take a dip to start out the weekend. We will only reach the low 80s on Saturday, but warm back to the upper 80s on Sunday ahead of a cold front. This front will knock temperatures to the 70s to start the work week. This will also bring a slim chance for rain. The best chances for any sprinkles will be slim up north. The fall like conditions return later in the week when highs top out in the 60s.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Delta is currently a low grade category 3 hurricane. Wind speeds are sustained at 115 mph and it is tracking slowly to the north. This system will take a northeasterly turn and expected to weaken slightly right before landfall late tonight. Storm surge could reach 11 feet in some places and rainfall is expected up to 10 inches with locally higher amounts.