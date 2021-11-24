Sheriff asks for help in case of missing Dickinson County man

Alex Michael Head (Courtesy Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It has been close to two years since Alex Michael Head disappeared from his Enterprise home. This week, the Dickinson County sheriff renewed his effort to find Alex.

The 34-year-old man was last seen on Jan. 14, 2019, in Dickinson County. He was driving a silver 2003 Dodge Durango with a U.S. Air Force decal in the back window.

By Jan. 19, 2019, family and friends were concerned enough that they reported him missing.

Sheriff Jerry Davis says efforts to find Alex or the vehicle were unsuccessful.

Davis says the disappearance is suspicious, and he believes that at least one person knows where Alex is or what happened to him and his vehicle.

There were reports that Alex was last seen driving west toward Salina, but the sheriff says there isn’t anything that supports that theory.

If you have information that could help solve this case, contact the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office by calling 785-263-4041. You may also leave a tip and remain anonymous by calling Dickinson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-5DK-TIPS (1-800-535-8477) or by visiting www.p3tips.com or downloading the P3Tips application on your smartphone.