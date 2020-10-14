Sheriff: Body of 70-year-old man found in lake south of Topeka

POMONA, Kan. (AP) — Officials in east-central Kansas say the body of a 70-year-old man has been found in Pomona Lake.

The body of Floyd Moehlman, of Pomona, was found Monday after officials received reports of a capsized boat at the lake.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office says deputies, medics and firefighters arrived at the lake around 6:30 p.m., where a boat had capsized near the Carbolyn Park boat ramp, and soon found Moehlman’s body. He was declared dead at the scene.

